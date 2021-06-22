FLIP Trading Down 13% Over Last 7 Days (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 22nd. FLIP has a market capitalization of $237,753.78 and $61.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLIP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FLIP has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FLIP

FLIP (FLP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

