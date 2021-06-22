FLO (FLO) Trading Up 19.6% This Week

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One FLO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. FLO has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 85.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000077 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

