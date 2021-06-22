Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.05. Flotek Industries shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 188,817 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $148.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.44.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 177.57% and a negative return on equity of 65.46%. The company had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Flotek Industries by 6,688.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 26,286 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Flotek Industries by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 148,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 31,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Company Profile (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, delivers, and markets reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries, for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities designed to maximize recovery in new and mature fields, as well as to reduce health and environmental risk by using greener chemicals.

