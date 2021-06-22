Flow 1-Day Volume Reaches $64.64 Million (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last week, Flow has traded 42.4% lower against the US dollar. One Flow coin can now be bought for $7.04 or 0.00021763 BTC on major exchanges. Flow has a market cap of $298.69 million and approximately $64.64 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00047236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00112531 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00157780 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000173 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,377.04 or 1.00094422 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003055 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 42,429,369 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

