Fluity Achieves Market Cap of $1.53 Million (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Fluity has traded down 56.7% against the US dollar. Fluity has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $23,039.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fluity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0658 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00045525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00112751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00156404 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000171 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,700.23 or 1.00046829 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003317 BTC.

About Fluity

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,245,963 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Fluity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using US dollars.

