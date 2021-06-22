Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR)’s share price rose 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as £139.55 ($182.32) and last traded at £139.55 ($182.32). Approximately 258,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 297,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at £136.30 ($178.08).

FLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £162.85 ($212.76) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a £175 ($228.64) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a £187 ($244.32) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £174.50 ($227.99) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £143 ($186.83) to £147 ($192.06) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £163.45 ($213.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of £24.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of £139.16.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

