FlypMe (FYP) Trading Down 32.9% This Week

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One FlypMe coin can now be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $527,544.53 and $1,882.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FlypMe has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00053225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00019251 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $211.88 or 0.00647351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00077236 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,335.57 or 0.07135902 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe (FYP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

