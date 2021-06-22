Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Insider Sells $554,475.48 in Stock

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.91. 64,470,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,656,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on F. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,558,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $874,567,000 after buying an additional 3,929,556 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,986,000 after buying an additional 925,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $346,847,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,337,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $396,130,000 after acquiring an additional 127,496 shares during the period. 51.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

