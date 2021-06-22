Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FRXBU) Trading 0.2% Higher

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FRXBU) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 121,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.01.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.