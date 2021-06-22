Fortress Capital Acquisition (NYSE:FCAX) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.78. 51,802 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 98,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCAX. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,905,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,905,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $785,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

