Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) Shares Gap Up to $9.77

Shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.77, but opened at $9.97. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV shares last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 9,500 shares trading hands.

About Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV)

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.