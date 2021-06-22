Fortum Oyj’s (FOJCY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FOJCY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

FOJCY traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.59. 5,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060. Fortum Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

