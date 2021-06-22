Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.25 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $1,271,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSM opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.20. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

