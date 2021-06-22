Fountain (FTN) Price Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Fountain has a market capitalization of $742,075.63 and $10,364.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fountain coin can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fountain has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Fountain

FTN is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars.

