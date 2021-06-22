Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOXA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of FOXA opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. FOX has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $44.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. On average, research analysts expect that FOX will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in FOX by 469.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 39,439 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 127,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 12,801 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 326,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after buying an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of FOX by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

