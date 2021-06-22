Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FMS. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 923.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 441.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMS. TheStreet cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nord/LB upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FMS opened at $41.48 on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $33.84 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.14.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.8338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.