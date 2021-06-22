FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Trading 0.4% Higher

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.67 and last traded at $32.63. 7,669 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

