Function X (FX) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last week, Function X has traded 40.9% lower against the dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $74.53 million and approximately $655,066.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,610.95 or 0.99939936 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00028021 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00059242 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000099 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Function X

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 358,971,264 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

