Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $204.77 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will report sales of $204.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Funko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $184.50 million to $213.70 million. Funko reported sales of $98.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full year sales of $884.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $875.80 million to $898.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $971.14 million, with estimates ranging from $939.60 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.59.

Shares of FNKO opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.97. Funko has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $27.20.

In related news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 185,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $4,448,860.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,940.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 63,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $1,346,780.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 752,915 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,030. 14.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Funko by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Funko by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Funko by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth $85,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

