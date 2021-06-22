Fuse Network (FUSE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $428,584.00

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $3.44 million and $428,584.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0624 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00046566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00108837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00153750 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,606.63 or 0.99886535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.