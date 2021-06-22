Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $48.14

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 48.14 ($0.63) and traded as low as GBX 42.60 ($0.56). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 43.20 ($0.56), with a volume of 559,548 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their target price on Futura Medical from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 102 ($1.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 48.14. The company has a market cap of £111.05 million and a P/E ratio of -43.20.

In related news, insider Jonathan David Freeman purchased 46,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £5,587.68 ($7,300.34).

About Futura Medical (LON:FUM)

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, researches and develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that contains erectogenic gel. It is also developing MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction that has completed Phase III clinical trials.

