FY2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Raised by Desjardins (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.78.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2 billion.

CP has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$500.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$357.08.

Shares of CP opened at C$94.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$266.41. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$66.46 and a 1-year high of C$100.00. The stock has a market cap of C$63.19 billion and a PE ratio of 24.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

