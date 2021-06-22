Fyooz Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Fyooz has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $20,102.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fyooz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fyooz has traded 43.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00051997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00019091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.39 or 0.00638757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00076588 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Fyooz Coin Profile

FYZ is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

