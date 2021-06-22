G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.600-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.57 billion-2.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.030-0.130 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.64. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.98.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIII. B. Riley upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.57.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.