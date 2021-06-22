G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) vs. R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Critical Survey

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) and G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a beta of 2.74, indicating that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, G6 Materials has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares R. R. Donnelley & Sons and G6 Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio R. R. Donnelley & Sons $4.77 billion 0.10 $98.50 million N/A N/A G6 Materials $920,000.00 18.76 -$1.01 million N/A N/A

R. R. Donnelley & Sons has higher revenue and earnings than G6 Materials.

Profitability

This table compares R. R. Donnelley & Sons and G6 Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets R. R. Donnelley & Sons 2.26% -21.09% 2.35% G6 Materials -33.99% -99.25% -56.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and G6 Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score R. R. Donnelley & Sons 0 0 0 0 N/A G6 Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.0% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

R. R. Donnelley & Sons beats G6 Materials on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries. It also provides customer billings, financial statements, healthcare communications, and insurance document statement printing services; and distribution, shipping, healthcare, durable goods, promotional, and consumer product goods packaging labels. In addition, this segment offers workflow design, assembly, configuration, kitting, and fulfillment services for clients in the consumer electronics, telecommunications, life sciences, cosmetics, education, and industrial industries. Further, it provides invoices, order, and business forms that support the private and public sectors; and outsourcing services, such as creative services, research and analytics, financial management, and other services for legal providers, insurance, telecommunications, utilities, retail, and financial services companies. The company's Marketing Solutions segment offers direct marketing, such as audience segmentation, creative development, program testing, print production, postal optimization, and performance analytics for large-scale personalized direct mail programs; and in-store marketing, digital print, kitting, fulfillment, digital, and creative solutions and list services. It operates in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

G6 Materials Company Profile

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary composites and coatings based on graphene and other materials for naval, automotive, military, and aerospace applications. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life, as well as aerospace, marine, and automotive industries; and organic chemicals, such as substituted aromatic and heterocyclic compounds, and other supplied molecules to research facilities in the pharmaceutical, agricultural and biotechnological industries, as well as to academic institutions and technology companies. The company also offers a selection of graphene and other 2D based R&D materials through its e-commerce platform. In addition, it offers a portfolio of specialty fused filament fabrication filaments; and holds new proprietary technology encompassing the preparation and separation of atomic layers of graphene. The company was formerly known as Graphene 3D Lab Inc. and changed its name to G6 Materials Corp. in January 2020. G6 Materials Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Ronkonkoma, New York.

