Gas Trading Down 50.4% This Week (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last week, Gas has traded 50.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $40.51 million and approximately $9.41 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas coin can currently be bought for $4.00 or 0.00012723 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00046300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00113144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00152968 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,766.75 or 1.01049873 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

