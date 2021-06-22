GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Shares Gap Up to $10.19

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.19, but opened at $10.46. GCM Grosvenor shares last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 2,483 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on GCMG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Monday, April 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.18 million. Analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

