Gear4music (LON:G4M) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Gear4music (LON:G4M)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Gear4music in a report on Tuesday.

G4M traded up GBX 42 ($0.55) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 970 ($12.67). 102,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,110. Gear4music has a 1 year low of GBX 359.75 ($4.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,000 ($13.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £203.22 million and a PE ratio of 26.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 896.05.

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums; drum pads; hybrid drumming products; acoustic drum kits; individual drums; cymbals; snare drums; drum hardware and drum accessories, such as hi-hat stands, kick pedals, stools and thrones, cymbal stands, clamps, and racks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

