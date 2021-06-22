Gear4music (LON:G4M) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Gear4music (LON:G4M)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON:G4M traded up GBX 42 ($0.55) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 970 ($12.67). 102,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 896.05. Gear4music has a one year low of GBX 359.75 ($4.70) and a one year high of GBX 1,000 ($13.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £203.22 million and a PE ratio of 26.87.

About Gear4music

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums; drum pads; hybrid drumming products; acoustic drum kits; individual drums; cymbals; snare drums; drum hardware and drum accessories, such as hi-hat stands, kick pedals, stools and thrones, cymbal stands, clamps, and racks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

