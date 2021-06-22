Gemini Dollar Price Reaches $1.01 on Top Exchanges (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $205.99 million and approximately $11.82 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00003097 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00052744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00019406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.13 or 0.00646775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00077084 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,328.84 or 0.07134131 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

GUSD is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 203,784,803 coins. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

