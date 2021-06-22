genedrive (LON:GDR) Shares Down 11.2%

genedrive plc (LON:GDR)’s share price was down 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 46.40 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.62). Approximately 2,206,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,750,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50 ($0.70).

The firm has a market capitalization of £30.08 million and a P/E ratio of -1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.95.

About genedrive (LON:GDR)

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive, a patented small molecular diagnostic platform, which enables rapid nucleic acid amplification and detection from various sample types, including plasma, sputum, and buccal swabs.

