Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $392.14

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $392.14 and last traded at $390.40, with a volume of 2006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $389.21.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.64.

The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $326.93.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,890 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,590. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 90,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,774,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 10.9% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

