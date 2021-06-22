Genesis Vision (GVT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $464,723.00

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 35.7% against the dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be purchased for about $2.21 or 0.00006530 BTC on popular exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $9.80 million and approximately $464,723.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00053770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00020961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $220.14 or 0.00649616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00077786 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00038798 BTC.

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

