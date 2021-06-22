GenTrust LLC Buys 5,252 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

GenTrust LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of GenTrust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $86,000.

MUB traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $117.09. The stock had a trading volume of 19,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,050. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.93.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

