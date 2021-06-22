GenTrust LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

GenTrust LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,859 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.0% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $346.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,655,449. The company’s 50 day moving average is $334.66. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $237.35 and a 52-week high of $346.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

