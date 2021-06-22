GenTrust LLC Purchases Shares of 22,210 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 692.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.68. 20,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,685. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.00 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.16. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.26 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.79.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

