Genus’ (GNS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Genus (LON:GNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Genus alerts:

LON:GNS traded up GBX 56 ($0.73) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4,952 ($64.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,077. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,077.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Genus has a 52-week low of GBX 3,289.44 ($42.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,515 ($72.05).

In other news, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,800 ($62.71) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($31,356.15).

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.