Genus (LON:GNS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Genus (LON:GNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.07% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of GNS stock traded up GBX 56 ($0.73) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,952 ($64.70). The stock had a trading volume of 33,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,077. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,077.68. Genus has a 52-week low of GBX 3,289.44 ($42.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,515 ($72.05). The company has a market capitalization of £3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59.

In related news, insider Iain Ferguson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,800 ($62.71) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($31,356.15).

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

