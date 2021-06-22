GeoCoin Market Cap Tops $781,441.63 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded down 41.7% against the U.S. dollar. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000753 BTC on popular exchanges. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $781,441.63 and $6,763.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00051232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.27 or 0.00371511 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,612.30 or 0.99903907 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007697 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00028013 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007875 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00011391 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00059123 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GEO is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

