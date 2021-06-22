GeoDB Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. In the last week, GeoDB has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One GeoDB coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000703 BTC on popular exchanges. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $6.43 million and $75,726.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GeoDB alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00054324 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.66 or 0.00643992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00078027 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00038629 BTC.

About GeoDB

GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,061,875 coins. The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoDB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.