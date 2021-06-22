George Carrara Sells 2,000 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Director George Carrara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $32,120.00.

NYSE BBW traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,795. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $276.40 million, a P/E ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.13. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 2.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBW. TheStreet upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 62,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 250.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,546,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,670,000 after acquiring an additional 268,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

