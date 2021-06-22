GET Protocol (GET) Trading 37% Lower This Week

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 22nd. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $29.14 million and approximately $780,075.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.56 or 0.00007799 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GET Protocol has traded 37% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GET Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00053066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00019414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $213.17 or 0.00649706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00077049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,343.36 or 0.07142195 BTC.

GET Protocol Coin Profile

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

GET Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GET Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GET Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.