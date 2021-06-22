Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.94. Gilat Satellite Networks shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 598,522 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of $548.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85.
Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.71 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 25.51%.
Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:GILT)
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.
