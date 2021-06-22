Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.94. Gilat Satellite Networks shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 598,522 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $548.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.71 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 25.51%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,156,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 89,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 27,366 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 150.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 47,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 15.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

