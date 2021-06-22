Gitcoin (GTC) Price Tops $5.07 on Top Exchanges

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last week, Gitcoin has traded 51.5% lower against the US dollar. Gitcoin has a market capitalization of $72.05 million and approximately $22.67 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $5.07 or 0.00015630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Gitcoin Profile

Gitcoin is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Gitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

