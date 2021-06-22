Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.47. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 21,511 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.56.
Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$41.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
About Glacier Media (TSE:GVC)
Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.
