Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.47. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 21,511 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.56.

Get Glacier Media alerts:

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$41.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Glacier Media news, Director Geoffrey Lawson Scott bought 2,829,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,159,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,284,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,166,809. Insiders have bought 4,859,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,390 over the last quarter.

About Glacier Media (TSE:GVC)

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.