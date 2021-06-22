Glencore (LON:GLEN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 303 ($3.96). Glencore shares last traded at GBX 301.25 ($3.94), with a volume of 31,234,339 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glencore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 306.89 ($4.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 949.75.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

