Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Glencore to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of Glencore stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 251,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.81.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

