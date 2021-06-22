Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Glencore to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, May 17th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Glencore to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.53. 343,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,044. The firm has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Glencore has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

