Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.39. Glencore shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 251,321 shares trading hands.

GLNCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America raised Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Glencore alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.81.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.