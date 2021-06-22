Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Holdings Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.20% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $30,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period.

GBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.08. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.65 and a 1-year high of $76.27. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.25.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 167.73%. The business had revenue of $39.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

